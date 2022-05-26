Places of worship get funding to improve security

(WFSB) - Violent attacks everywhere have people on edge.

One way to protect people is better security.

Thursday the State Bond Commission approved another round of funding for places of worship.

Rabbi Debra Cantor is concerned about the safety of her congregation.

All of the attacks and shootings have created fear.

“We met outside, and afterwards congregants came up to me and said Rabbi we don’t want to meet on the front lawn anymore we feel very exposed. Every time a car drives down still road we stiffen in nervousness you know,” said Rabbi Cantor of B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom in Bloomfield.

Violence against Jews, Muslims and other religious groups have made security a top priority.

Three years ago state lawmakers approved $5 million in funding to help places of worship improve safety.

Thursday the bond commission approved another $5 million.

“When you drive down Albany Avenue in West Hartford on a Saturday and you see the hired security guards who are often times armed outside of synagogues, it’s heartbreaking,” said state Senator Derek Slap (D-West Hartford)

New Zealand has seen some of the worst violence.

51 were killed in attacks at two mosques and then 11 people were killed during a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“We have very poor cell service so we need to have something like a panic button that would go straight to the police,” said Rabbi Cantor.

The synagogue now has monitors and more security cameras, but the front entrance is most concerning.

“It’s all glass and when you walk through into the vestibule which anyone can walk into,” Rabbi Cantor said.

They are going to replace it with bullet resistant glass.

Since Sandy Hook there have been thousands of mass shootings and just this year alone more than 200.

This week’s murder of children and teachers in their Texas elementary school has reignited fears and is a scary reminder that places we thought were safe may not be.

