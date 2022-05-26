Sandy Hook families to speak out following Texas school shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parents from the Sandy Hook Promise organization will be speaking out on gun violence.

A deadly elementary school shooting in Texas reopened old wounds for the Newtown community.

Thursday morning, Sandy Hook parents said they will call for immediate action to protect children from gun violence.

Nearly ten years ago, 20 first graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The pain is still raw for Newtown families.

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX is the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook, officials said. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed inside a fourth-grade classroom on Tuesday.

Sandy Hook Promise said it is an organization dedicated to ending gun violence by teaching children about warning signs before violence occurs. Sandy Hook parents said they will be speaking in a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday where they will discuss actions, insights and recommendations to protect children from gun violence. They’ll be addressing the question of how to stop school shootings from happening in the future.

Channel 3 has also been getting sense of what survivors go through each time a mass shooting happens.

Hannah D’Avino’s sister Rachel D’Avino was killed during the Sandy Hook shooting. She said that after the Texas shooting, it’s been extremely difficult as memories come flooding back.

“I was shaking, vomiting, I really felt like I was back there, waiting to hear about news about my sister,” Hannah D’Avino said. “Whether it’s gun control or mental health, the changes need to happen.”

A handful of Sandy Hook survivors are heading to Texas to be there for families who are now experiencing similar trauma.

The Newtown Action Alliance said it is hosting a vigil in solidarity with the Uvalde community.

That’s taking place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Main Street.

