Small Business Spotlight: Fun City Trampoline Park

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Families might have a reason to jump for joy now that there’s a more recent addition to New Britain: the Fun City Trampoline Park!

“Definitely the community is pretty welcoming, I mean a lot of people come in here, they say, you know what there’s nothing else for kids over in New Britain so there used to be Flight Trampoline Park, unfortunately that closed down so this is really the only recreational center for children so they let us know we’re just happy to have a place where kids can come in, let out that energy, be safe, and just have a good time,” said Naylea Blanco, General Manager.

Blanco said things are starting to look up, but Fun City opened just before the pandemic, which was tough for business.

“I mean, it’s alright, it’s definitely, we’re definitely struggling in the summer season, you know it gets warmer there’s a lot more things to do outdoors, but we do provide a good, cool facility for kids to come in,” said Blanco.

Not just kids, teens and adults too.

There’s way more than just your basic trampolines.

“Our bubble court, it’s pretty popular especially amongst teenagers. It’s somewhere to let out their aggression and you know, have a good time. You just go in there and kind of smash each other,” Blanco said.

There is a super trampoline where people with more experience can do tricks and flips.

There is also a dodgeball court, a basketball court, and a rock wall with a foam pit.

“We have a ropes course. It’s a two-level ropes course. It’s great. We have a toddler section for the bottom half, younger kids can go on there, anyone over 42″ is welcome to go on top. There’s a bunch of obstacles to go through,” said Blanco.

Smaller kids can hang out in the giant Lego area or the ball pit.

Their parents might even get to relax.

“Some toddlers I know they’re full of energy, parents come in they sit on the massage chairs for two hours and just let the kids run and just watch the kids and they have a good time,” said Blanco.

Blanco said they hold more than 25 parties at Fun City in a weekend.

You can pack food and make a day out of it. All you need is grip socks to stay safe.

