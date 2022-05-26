ON WFSB+: New Britain Bees take on Norwich in home opener

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees kick off their season Thursday morning.

The Bees’ face off against the Norwich Sea Unicorns at 10:35 a.m. at New Britain Stadium.

It’s the team’s home opener.

WFSB+ is the streaming home for all New Britain Bees home games. Stream Thursday’s game below:

Home games will be available to stream for free on WFSB+ to in-market viewers. All games will be available to stream for purchase on the FCBL Network (www.fcblnetwork.com) to out-of-market viewers.

“We are excited to partner with a well-respected powerhouse in Connecticut media to expand our reach in showcasing New Britain Bees Baseball,” said Bret DeRosa, general manager. “WFSB is a staple in our community and is known for showcasing all our state has to offer, and we are so happy that will now include expanded coverage of the quality of Future’s League Baseball on the field and the fun fan experience in the stands at New Britain Stadium.”

Through its exclusive partnership with Channel 3, the New Britain Bees team said it will offer a multicamera production.

Randy Brochu will serve as the play-by-play “Voice of the Bees” on the broadcasts. Brochu is a native of New Britain and a familiar voice in Connecticut sports. He’s announced games for UConn, Sacred Heart University, and the Northeast Conference.

WFSB+ is available on AndroidTV, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV, and the WFSB app.

All home and road games will be available to stream for a fee on www.FCBLNetwork.com.

Check out the Bees’ complete schedule below:

