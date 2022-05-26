Twenty Towns
Woman charged with threatening for incident at Vinal Tech

Kristina Guerrera.
Kristina Guerrera.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was charged with threatening for an incident that happened at a technical high school in Middletown.

According to state police, Kristina Guerrera, 42, of Meriden, was arrested on Wednesday.

Troopers said they were called to Vinal Technical High School on Daniels Street around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It was reported that a parent of a student who had received administrative discipline had reportedly expressed a threat to a staff member over the phone after they would not connect her to another staff member,” said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, Connecticut State Police. “Out of an abundance of caution the school was subsequently put into ‘secure mode,’ which is a step under lockdown mode.”

Troopers said “based off facts and circumstances,” they arrested and charged Guerrera with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.

She posted her $50,000 bond and was released.

She faced a judge on Thursday in Middletown.

