2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades

(WFSB) - There are several Memorial Day parades happening throughout the state this weekend to honor the men and women who died serving our country.

SATURDAY, MAY 28TH

Essex

Newington

Wethersfield

SUNDAY, MAY 29TH

MONDAY, MAY 30TH

To add a parade to this list, email us! Include the date, time, location and a link to the event.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.