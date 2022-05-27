2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades
(WFSB) - There are several Memorial Day parades happening throughout the state this weekend to honor the men and women who died serving our country.
SATURDAY, MAY 28TH
- Essex
- Newington
- Wethersfield
SUNDAY, MAY 29TH
MONDAY, MAY 30TH
- Fairfield
- Farmington
- Manchester
- Meriden: 10:00am – 1:00pm
- New Britain
- Norwalk
- Plainville
- West Hartford
- Wolcott
To add a parade to this list, email us! Include the date, time, location and a link to the event.
