Bright Spot: 5-year-old T-ball player’s walk-up dance goes viral

(WFSB) - A five-year-old little league player is gaining a lot of traction around the world, not for his batting average, but for his adorable “walk-up” dance to home plate.

If confidence is key in baseball, then this little guy has a bright future.

Ben Sadlowski plays T-Ball for the Manteca Cubs and his mom’s video of his entrance up at bat has received more than four million views.

Mom, Monica says the season ending show was no surprise. “Every last game, we do a walk out song for each player. [I] wasn’t expecting him to do all that, but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

But where did Ben learn those moves? “I’m kind of goofy myself,” says Monica. “He might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you that.\,” she laughs.

And it wasn’t just Ben’s boogie that was a hit. His performance became even more impressive after he hit a single to left field.

While there’s no score keeping in T-Ball, Monica says the comments she has received on social media only prove that Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner. “Everybody is just like ‘man, I was having a really bad day and that just made my day so much better,’ and I’m like, that’s awesome.”

