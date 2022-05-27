Twenty Towns
Bristol police seek vicious dog they shot after it attacked a person

File of a Bristol police cruiser.
File of a Bristol police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for a dog one of their officers shot after it was found to be actively attacking a person.

Officers said they responded to 77 French St. for a vicious dog complaint.

They found the dog attacking the victim. It was shot by an officer on the scene.

“The dog took off and its injuries are unknown at this time,” said Lt. Robert C. Osborne, Bristol police.

Osborne described the dog is a medium brown pit bull.

“Officers are still searching the area for the dog,” he said. “If the dog is seen, please do not approach but contact the Bristol Connecticut Police Department as the dog is viscous. More information will be released when available.”

The Bristol Connecticut Police Department responded to 77 French St. for a vicious dog complaint. The dog was actively...

Posted by Bristol Connecticut Police Department on Friday, May 27, 2022

The department can be reached at 860-584-3011.

