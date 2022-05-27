Bristol police seek vicious dog they shot after it attacked a person

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for a dog one of their officers shot after it was found to be actively attacking a person.

Officers said they responded to 77 French St. for a vicious dog complaint.

They found the dog attacking the victim. It was shot by an officer on the scene.

“The dog took off and its injuries are unknown at this time,” said Lt. Robert C. Osborne, Bristol police.

Osborne described the dog is a medium brown pit bull.

“Officers are still searching the area for the dog,” he said. “If the dog is seen, please do not approach but contact the Bristol Connecticut Police Department as the dog is viscous. More information will be released when available.”

The department can be reached at 860-584-3011.

