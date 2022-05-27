Busiest holiday travel weekend since before COVID starts this afternoon

(WFSB) – Travelers who plan to hit the road on Friday should expect plenty of company.

Travel experts said this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said Friday afternoon is expected to be one of the most hectic times on the highways of the entire holiday weekend. Those headed out on a road trip may want to sneak out a little early.

The predicted increase in travel came despite record high gas prices.

AAA predicted nearly 2 million people in New England alone will travel for the holiday. About 90 percent of those folks will drive to their destination.

It said the busiest times should be Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Those who can’t leave town Friday morning you may want to wait until Saturday if their plans are flexible.

AAA said its crews prepared for the busy weekend and expected a huge surge in service calls between Thursday and Memorial Day. Battery mobile technician Alex Cartagena said he is ready for a few chaotic days.

“It gets pretty crazy out her for AAA,” Cartagena said. “That’s why for us we always prepare ahead of time knowing that these occasions will arise with members driving for the holidays with their families. We prep our gear up ahead of time knowing we are on the road ready for the travels.”

People who do plan on driving this holiday weekend should make sure they keep an eye out for emergency responders, tow trucks and AAA crews that help disabled drivers. Connecticut law requires that drivers move over one full lane.

“It’s bad enough that you break down, you shouldn’t have to risk your life and our tow [truck] drivers shouldn’t have to risk their lives while they’re out trying to help our members,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “So, we ask everyone to slow down and move over so we can all enjoy the holiday weekend and get home to our families safely.”

Travel experts said this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.