Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Busiest holiday travel weekend since before COVID starts this afternoon

Travelers who plan to hit the road on Friday should expect plenty of company.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Travelers who plan to hit the road on Friday should expect plenty of company.

Travel experts said this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said Friday afternoon is expected to be one of the most hectic times on the highways of the entire holiday weekend. Those headed out on a road trip may want to sneak out a little early.

The predicted increase in travel came despite record high gas prices.

AAA predicted nearly 2 million people in New England alone will travel for the holiday. About 90 percent of those folks will drive to their destination.

It said the busiest times should be Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Those who can’t leave town Friday morning you may want to wait until Saturday if their plans are flexible.

AAA said its crews prepared for the busy weekend and expected a huge surge in service calls between Thursday and Memorial Day. Battery mobile technician Alex Cartagena said he is ready for a few chaotic days.

“It gets pretty crazy out her for AAA,” Cartagena said. “That’s why for us we always prepare ahead of time knowing that these occasions will arise with members driving for the holidays with their families. We prep our gear up ahead of time knowing we are on the road ready for the travels.”

People who do plan on driving this holiday weekend should make sure they keep an eye out for emergency responders, tow trucks and AAA crews that help disabled drivers. Connecticut law requires that drivers move over one full lane.

“It’s bad enough that you break down, you shouldn’t have to risk your life and our tow [truck] drivers shouldn’t have to risk their lives while they’re out trying to help our members,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “So, we ask everyone to slow down and move over so we can all enjoy the holiday weekend and get home to our families safely.”

Travel experts said this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
AAA said people would be undeterred by high gas prices this Memorial Day weekend.
AAA says people will be undeterred by high gas prices over the Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

travel outlook - WFSB
VIDEO: Busiest holiday travel weekend since before COVID starts this afternoon
A traffic alert has been issued.
Vehicle fire closes Route 8 north in Thomaston
ROute 9 closed - WFSB
DEEP responds to leaking tractor trailer on I-84 in Farmington
ROute 9 closed - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 west in Farmington, Route 9 north in Newington closed due to pesticide leak