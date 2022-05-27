Twenty Towns
CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Our quest to find the best ice cream in CT

Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut's favorite ice cream spot.
By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) - Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream spot.

Eyewitness News compiled a long list of favorites and is looking for more.

See any that were missed? Email them to Channel 3 executive producer Tracy Furey at tracy.furey@wfsb.com.

Here’s a look at the list so far:

Next week, Channel 3 will ask viewers to help it narrow down the top 20.

From there, its crews will hit the road to get the scoop to try and figure out which one is the best by the end of the summer.

