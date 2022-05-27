CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Our quest to find the best ice cream in CT

(WFSB) - Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream spot.

Eyewitness News compiled a long list of favorites and is looking for more.

See any that were missed? Email them to Channel 3 executive producer Tracy Furey at tracy.furey@wfsb.com.

Here’s a look at the list so far:

Next week, Channel 3 will ask viewers to help it narrow down the top 20.

From there, its crews will hit the road to get the scoop to try and figure out which one is the best by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.