Community members gather in New Haven at vigil for shooting victims

(WFSB) - For parents who have lost their children to gun violence, this week’s school shooting in Texas rekindles feelings of sadness and fear.

Tuesday’s massacre in Texas has reopened the wounds for people around the country, and Friday they gathered in New Haven to demand action.

“It’s been 9 and a half years since Sandy Hook and 8 for my daughter. And many others in this state alone that were murdered from gun violence. Since that time there has been many shootings in the nation and a lot of rhetoric has been exchanged but nothing has been done. But our families continue to do a life sentence,” said Celeste Robinson.

Parents who’ve lost children to gun violence gathered in New Haven at the Botanical Garden of Healing, which is dedicated to victims of gun violence.

They say mass shootings dominate headlines, but shootings of young people happen all the time in the United States, something New Haven knows all too well.

They are speaking out to stop the violence.

“We have guns shots that ring out in our neighborhoods every day. And every time you hear that gun shot, it’s a piercing sound. I know to me, because I say what mother is getting ready to experience the pain that I feel.”

They say they know all to well the pain the Uvalde, Texas parents are feeling.

They are demanding gun law changes on a federal level.

Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation following the Sandy Hook shooting, but lawmakers here say reform nationwide is hard.

“So what is standing in the way of this reform, well our federal delegation will tell you it’s the NRA and extremist lawmakers in our United States congress that have not followed the lead of Connecticut and it’s also extremists in our own state,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

