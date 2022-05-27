DEEP releases first beach water quality report of 2022

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials released the results of their first water quality report of the 2022 season for state swimming areas.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Friday listed only one swimming area being closed for the Memorial Day weekend.

DEEP said the beach at Mashamoquet Brook State Park is closed for maintenance. It will remain that way for the whole season.

The rest of the state park swimming areas, including Hammonasset Beach in Madison, Rocky Neck in Niantic, Sherwood Island in Westport, and Silver Sands in Milford, are open.

The state park lakes and ponds are also good to go, according to DEEP.

DEEP routinely tests the swimming areas at state parks. Weekly samples are collected by staff and analyzed at the Department of Public Health lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, DEEP said. For information on closures of local swimming areas, contact the local public health agency.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.