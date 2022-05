Family Friday: Memorial Day weekend events

(WFSB) - From food trucks to flutter zones, there are lots of ways to enjoy the unofficial kick-off to summer!

Westbrook Memorial Day Carnival

May 25th – May 30th

Westbrook Outlets

Unlimited ride wristbands: $35

Tickets: Cash only

Friday & Saturday: 5pm – 11pm

Sunday: 1pm – 11pm

Monday: 1pm – 7pm

Farmington Food Truck Festival

Saturday, May 28th – Sunday, May 29th

20 Waterside Drive, Farmington

11:00am – 7:00pm

Free admission & Parking

Milford Food Truck Fest & Open Air Market

Saturday, May 28th – Monday, May 30th

Connecticut Post mall

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Monday: 11:00am – 6:00pm

Flutter Zone Exhibit

Saturday, May 28th

Maritime Aquarium

8:30am – 10:00am

Pre-registration required

For a list of some Memorial Day Parades happening this weekend, click here .

