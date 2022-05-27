Twenty Towns
Lifeguards needed across the state

By Kevin Hogan and Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - There’s a statewide shortage of lifeguards.

Lifeguards were busy setting up the rope swim line for the season at Rocky Neck State Park Beach in Niantic.

This is Emma Vlaun’s third season as a lifeguard working for DEEP.

“I love being outside at the beach, interacting with the public all the time,” said Vlaun.

Connecticut still needs 40 more lifeguards for the eight state parks with beaches.

DEEP Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini said, “it’s challenging, the past couple of years, there are a lot of entities looking for lifeguards and there’s only a limited number of people that can actually meet the requirements.”

In southeast Connecticut one of those entities is the City of New London.

Ocean Beach hires at least 30 a year, right now they’re looking for 15 more. They train and certify their own lifeguards.

The training takes 25-27 hours. You must be a good swimmer, a good runner, and be able carry the weight that of a person.

