Newtown mourns for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Across the country hearts are heavy for Texas, especially here in Newtown.

The community knows the sting all too well.

Many were emotional as they attended a vigil, but the pain turned to anger.

Afterwards they rallied for change.

Painful memories resurfaced.

John Goodall said, “I left my wife home crying on the bed she said, ‘I can’t go to another vigil for murdered children.’”

Even though she was just 6 years old, Mariam Azez remembers that day vividly.

“Witnessing 20 students my age, in my town, come home in bags was traumatizing enough,” said Azez. “This is the hand you cover your mouth with. This is the pencil you will use as a weapon’ this is the last text you will send your mother; ‘I love you mom.’”

The night didn’t end at the vigil. Community members walked with candles in hand from the church one mile down the road to the National Shooting Sports Foundation to send a message.

Po Murray with the Newtown Action Alliance said, “they work very closely with the NRA to lock any and all gun laws.”

Lawmakers also joined the march.

“Today we have begun ten days’ worth of conversation and negation that we hope will produce some agreement and a path forward,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

While a path forward is what the community hopes for, the memories of the past will always be on their minds.

Jordan Gomes said, “I survived the Sandy Hook shooting when I was only 9-years-old.”

“My daughter went to preschool with many of those children that we lost,” stated Amy Gergovich.

“He would be in high school today if circumstances were different and they’re not so we’re all doing whatever we can think of,” said Peter, the uncle of Daniel Barden.

“Uvalde cannot become another tragedy that gets swept under the rug,” said Gomes.

