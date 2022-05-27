Nonprofit ranks some of CT’s best beaches

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - As we begin the unofficial start of summer this weekend, where are the best beaches in Connecticut?

According to the nonprofit group Save the Sound, they’ve identified four.

Beach goers have their criteria for what makes a great beach, but Save the Sound has come out with their list of best beaches.

“Anywhere you are in the sound there’s a great beach to go swim in,” said Peter Linderoth.

Linderoth is the water quality expert for Save the Sound.

They identify East Wharf Beach and West Wharf in Madison, Noank Beach and Esker Point in Groton as Connecticut’s best water quality beaches.

The data they collect is a snapshot from one day last August.

Water samples were collected by local health departments.

“We take 4 metrics how often a beach fails during dry weather. How often a beach fails during wet weather...How high of a fail. What was the MAG order of magnitude on those fails in both conditions?”

So what makes a great beach? Eyewitness News sampled beach goers.

“I feel it has to be clean. It has to have a lot of people that want to be willing to come here. Lifeguards have to be active,” said Rebecca Laroche of Manchester.

