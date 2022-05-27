Twenty Towns
Police: Man drowns in Candlewood Lake

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man drowned in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield Thursday night, police said.

Brookfield police said Wayne Pogers, 76, was pulled from the lake.

His wife told police Pogers was working on their boat and doing other chores.

Police said she called 911 after she didn’t see him for a while.

Pogers was located underwater when officers arrived.

Police said he was pronounced deceased at Danbury Hospital.

