Project looks to improve Washington Avenue Bridge in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Even during an off-peak hour, traffic can easily build up on the Washington Avenue Bridge and the intersection it makes with South Main Street in Waterbury.

“It’s seeing so much traffic,” said state Rep. Geraldo Reyes.

Reyes has been working with the city to get something done about the bridge and intersection.

The Board of Aldermen approved a grant application for the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s (DOT) local bridge program.

If the state approves it, the city will get more than $3.2 million, half the cost of the project.

The city would pay for the rest.

The project aims to completely replace and realign the structure, which is described by the DOT in the application as “functionally obsolete.”

Reyes says the bridge’s size and the intersection’s design has made for many headaches.

As it’s designed now, larger trucks can’t make a right turn onto the bridge, which feeds directly to Route 8.

“This is the main artery from the north to the south, unless you’re on the highway. So what happens is, you get an overabundance of 18-wheelers and trucks,” Reyes said.

The city’s application also notes the Bluewater Property group.

The real estate group is looking to build an Amazon Facility in the nearby Waterbury-Naugatuck Industrial Park.

They cited the bridge as a potential traffic flow issue.

Reyes, knowing he’s on the same page with city leaders, assures something will get done.

“Wearing my state hat, I’m going to do everything possible to get that funding,” said Reyes.

As the bridge is on the state historical registry, the state historical preservation office would have to be involved throughout the process if the grant is approved and used.

The preliminary application is in the full agenda of the Board of Alderman’s May 23 meeting. You can find it on page 72, here.

