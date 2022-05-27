Twenty Towns
State police make firearm arrest after motor vehicle stop

Jovan Kennedy.
Jovan Kennedy.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – State police made a firearm arrest after a motor vehicle stop in Killingly Wednesday night.

Police said Jovan Kennedy, 20, of New London, was pulled over because he was on his cell phone while driving.

Kennedy was in possession of a firearm without a valid pistol permit, said police.

He failed to comply with officers and resisted arrest.

Kennedy faces multiple charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer/resisting, and two counts of possession a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was taken into custody and released on a $20,000 bond.

Kennedy is scheduled to appear in Danielson court on June 8.

