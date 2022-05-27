Twenty Towns
Students around the country hold walkouts to demand stricter gun laws

In response to the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, students across the country held walkouts to call for change.
By Caitlin Francis and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Students Demand Action is a group dedicated to ending gun violence. It organized the events hoping to bring awareness to gun control legislation.

From the nation’s capital to Wisconsin and Colorado, students walked out of class to demand lawmakers do more to protect them in schools. They called for stricter gun laws and background checks.

“Please just protect the kids,” said Joy Block, a student. “Our lives are more valuable than a gun.”

Students Demand Action tweeted “enough is enough.”

It said it will continue sharing the message until it sees change at the national level.

