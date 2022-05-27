Twenty Towns
Suspect dressed as Amazon driver arrested in Milford home invasion

Suspects in Milford home invasion.
Suspects in Milford home invasion.(Milford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest in connection to a Milford home invasion where the suspects dressed as Amazon workers.

The incident happened on January 10 at a home on Naugatuck Avenue.

According to the victim, the suspects were armed and wearing an Amazon delivery uniform. The suspects were seen carrying a package.

The suspects then forced their way into the residence after the victim opened the door to take the delivery.

Dominique Jackson, 25, of Shelton, has been charged in connection to the case.

Jackson is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny first degree, criminal liability to home invasion, criminal liability to robbery first degree, and criminal liability to larceny first degree.

She has a set bond of $150,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Milford police say they took Jackson into custody on May 22 in connection to the case.

Police said this is the third arrest in the investigation.

