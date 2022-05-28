CT Rail Shore Line East service suspended after tree fire

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The CT Rail Shore Line East has suspended services due to a tree fire.

A tree caught on fire one mile west of Shaw’s Cove due to the storm.

Train service has been suspended indefinitely, updates will follow. We apologize for the inconvenience. 2022-05-28 18:38:11 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) May 28, 2022

The storm loosened the tree and the tree made contact with a catenary wire.

No one was injured, but crews are working to remove passengers from a stuck train.

Service will resume after the fire has been cleared. There are alternate routes available for travelers.

