CT Rail Shore Line East service suspended after tree fire
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The CT Rail Shore Line East has suspended services due to a tree fire.
A tree caught on fire one mile west of Shaw’s Cove due to the storm.
The storm loosened the tree and the tree made contact with a catenary wire.
No one was injured, but crews are working to remove passengers from a stuck train.
Service will resume after the fire has been cleared. There are alternate routes available for travelers.
