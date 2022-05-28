Derby granted permanent custody of German Shepherd who was shot

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week a judge granted Derby custody of a German Shepherd who was found shot on Nutmeg Avenue last month.

In April, Derby Police found a German Shepherd who was shot in the leg.

According to Derby Police, “One bullet shattered his front leg and another is still embedded in his shoulder. Unfortunately he is not chipped.”

Police arrested 28-year-old Stranja Perrin and 27-year-old Anthony Singletary for animal cruelty.

Perrin was released after posting a $75,000 bond, and is scheduled to be in court on July 18. Singletary is still being held on $125,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Derby court on June 8.

Credit: Derby Police Department (WFSB)

The Derby community rallied behind the German Shepherd, who’s name is Thunda.

Derby Police released an update this Saturday, saying Judge Brown granted Derby’s application for permanent custody of Thunda.

This means the Shelton/Derby Animal Control will be able to move forward to make long-term arrangements for Thunda.

Derby Police ask anyone with questions concerning Thunda’s long-term care to contact the Shelton Animal control facility directly at (203) 924-2501.

Credit: Derby Police Department (WFSB)

