Over 2,000 outages reported in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm.

Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30 pm.

Eversource: 2,457

Barkhamsted- 28

Bethel- 28

Bloomfield- 13

Brookfield-13

Danbury- 1,195

Greenwich- 179

Redding- 21

Rocky Hill- 44

Salisbury – 17

Westport 884

UI: 86

Fairfield- 85

