Over 2,000 outages reported in Conn.
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm.
Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30 pm.
Eversource: 2,457
Barkhamsted- 28
Bethel- 28
Bloomfield- 13
Brookfield-13
Danbury- 1,195
Greenwich- 179
Redding- 21
Rocky Hill- 44
Salisbury – 17
Westport 884
UI: 86
Fairfield- 85
