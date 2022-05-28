Twenty Towns
Over 2,000 outages reported in Conn.

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm.

For more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30 pm.

Eversource: 2,457

Barkhamsted- 28

Bethel- 28

Bloomfield- 13

Brookfield-13

Danbury- 1,195

Greenwich- 179

Redding- 21

Rocky Hill- 44

Salisbury – 17

Westport 884

UI: 86

Fairfield- 85

