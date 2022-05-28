Terryville home condemned after police find 4 dogs, 12 live cats, 2 dead cats inside

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A Terryville home has been condemned after police found four live dogs, 12 live cats, two dead cats and a large amount of feces and urine in the home.

On May 28, officers went to the Harwinton Avenue home for a wellness check.

When they arrived, they saw several cats outside the home.

Once inside the home, they found several kittens, about four weeks old, in the foyer.

As the officers searched the home for the person in need of assistance, they found more cats in squalid conditions.

The floors and carpet were covered in cat urine and feces. There was also a large amount of dog feces.

The Plymouth Police Department Animal Control Officers were dispatched.

They removed four dogs and 12 cats. They also found two dead cats.

The Torrington Health district and the Town of Plymouth Building Official came and inspected the home. They determined that the home was inhabitable, and condemned it.

The resident of the home was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

