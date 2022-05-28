Twenty Towns
Woman dies following shooting in Bridgeport

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old woman from Bridgeport died following a shooting on Saturday.

Bridgeport Police responded to 40 Knoll Place after medics reported that a woman had died from gunshot wounds.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad and the Identification Unit are investigating this shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.

According to police, this was an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Homicide Detective Thomas Harper (203) 581-5239, or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

