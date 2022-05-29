5 transported to trauma centers following crash in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were transported to trauma centers after a head-on collision in Derby on Sunday.

Officials with the Derby Fire Department say they were called to Marshal Lane and Coe Lane on reports of a two-car head-on accident.

According to the fire department, the accident happened just over the Ansonia, Derby line.

Members of the Derby Fire Department assisted Emergency Services with medical treatment.

According to the fire department, officials were on scene for over an hour.

