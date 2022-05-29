Twenty Towns
5 transported to trauma centers following crash in Derby

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were transported to trauma centers after a head-on collision in Derby on Sunday.

Officials with the Derby Fire Department say they were called to Marshal Lane and Coe Lane on reports of a two-car head-on accident.

According to the fire department, the accident happened just over the Ansonia, Derby line.

Members of the Derby Fire Department assisted Emergency Services with medical treatment.

According to the fire department, officials were on scene for over an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

