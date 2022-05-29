BBB: be wary of scams targeting military members, questionable charity appeals

(WFSB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reminding consumers to be wary of schemes with a patriotic or military approach.

The following scams are typically directed at service members:

High priced military loans Advertisements for loans that promise a guarantee, instant approval or no credit check will often come with hidden fees and extremely high interest rates. Remember that legitimate lenders will never guarantee a loan before you apply, and loans that require an upfront fee are likely a scam.

Veterans’ benefit buyout plans This buyout plan will offer a cash payment in exchange for a disabled veteran’s future benefits or pension payments. The cash amount is only about 30-40% of what the veteran is entitled to. These buyout plans can be structured in several different ways, so research thoroughly before signing anything over.

Fake rental properties Stolen photos of legitimate rental properties are used in advertisements that promise military discounts and other incentives. Service members will have to pay a fee via wire transfer for security payments or a key to the property, in the end they will receive nothing.

Misleading car sales Websites posting classified ads will offer false discounts for military personnel or claim to be from soldiers who need to sell their vehicle fast since they have been deployed. Upfront fees will be required via wire transfer, or the vehicle will have problems after purchase.

Expensive life insurance policies Members of the military are often the targets of high pressured sales pitches that offer unnecessary, expensive life insurance policies. Solicitors may make false statements regarding the benefits that these policies offer.



To avoid scams, consumers should get as much information as you can about a business or charity before you pay or donate.

Never wire transfer money to anyone you don’t know.

Don’t click on the links within unsolicited emails.

Put an Active Duty alert on your credit reports when deployed.

BBB’s Military Line provides free resources.

