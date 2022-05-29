Person hospitalized after water rescue at Ross Hill Campground
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was found under water in a man made pond at Ross Hill Campground.
The Lisbon Fire Department and Ambulance, along with mutual aid partners, were dispatched for a water rescue just before 1 p.m.
After more than two hours, the person was found.
According to First Selectman Tom Sparkman, the person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
