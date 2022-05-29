Twenty Towns
Person hospitalized after water rescue at Ross Hill Campground

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was found under water in a man made pond at Ross Hill Campground.

The Lisbon Fire Department and Ambulance, along with mutual aid partners, were dispatched for a water rescue just before 1 p.m.

After more than two hours, the person was found.

At 12:55 Lisbon Fire Department and Ambulance was dispatched to a water rescue at the Ross Hill Campground. After a 2...

Posted by Lisbon Fire Department on Sunday, May 29, 2022

According to First Selectman Tom Sparkman, the person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

