Police investigate fatal accident on I-95 in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-95 south in Madison on Sunday.

Police are currently investigating the two-car accident between Exits 62 and 60.

According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane is currently closed causing some road congestion.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to state police, the accident occurred as a result of another crash on I-95 on Sunday.

