Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 south in Madison shuts down following accident

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 south in Madison is CLOSED after a two vehicle accident.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the accident was reported on Sunday at 3:05 a.m.

The highway is currently shut down between Exits 60 and 59.

The accident involved two vehicles, according to the DOT.

Connecticut State Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Route 6 closed due to single car accident
Expect a busy travel weekend on the roads.
Busiest holiday travel weekend since before COVID starts this afternoon
Channel 3's Lezla Gooden has a look at the roads as travel is expected to be busy for Memorial...
VIDEO: Road conditions for Memorial Day weekend travel
Busy holiday travel expected this weekend
VIDEO: Busy holiday travel expected this weekend