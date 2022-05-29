TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 south in Madison shuts down following accident

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 south in Madison is CLOSED after a two vehicle accident.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the accident was reported on Sunday at 3:05 a.m.

The highway is currently shut down between Exits 60 and 59.

The accident involved two vehicles, according to the DOT.

Connecticut State Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

