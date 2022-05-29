Uvalde school shooting vigil held in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The nation continues to mourn the 21 lives lost in Uvalde, Texas after a mass shooter stole the lives of elementary students and teachers.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Southington held a vigil to honor those lives.

Nearly two dozen people filled the inside of this church to remember the 21 lives lost this week in Texas. The church says the goal of tonight is not to just offer prayers but to bring awareness to end gun violence.

The bell chimed 21 times, for each of the victims.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Rev. Helena Martin said, “we felt really impacted because Sandy Hook has not left the veins of Connecticut.”

Martin was one of the leaders wearing an orange stole representing Bishops United Against Gun Violence.

While leading Saturday’s vigil, martin says she was called to do this in order to offer a safe space to grieve, pray, and discuss how to end gun violence.

“We don’t just pray and go home,” said Martin. “It’s not an option of pray or act… it’s an option of pray then act… a lot of people at St. Paul’s are feeling fired up and want to do something.”

Somber faces filled the pews inside.

Quinton Johansen said, “I see hope as the seed that then leads to action if you don’t have hope, you are not going to act.”

The group ended the vigil by reading the names of each victim who died on Tuesday at Robb Elementary.

Kate Palinkos said, “I had a little bit of a flashback to 10 years ago when they read the names of Sandy Hook victims as well. And it was like I can’t believe Is happening again but at the same I was grateful to have this space feel everything I needed to feel safely and feel supported.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.