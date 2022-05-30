Amazing K9 Duos: Southington Lt. Steven Cifone and K9 Luke Jacob

(WSFB) - Amazing K9 Duos is spending time with the Southington Police K9 Unit, and over the next few weeks we’ll reintroduce you to K9 Luke Jacob, K9 Kay and K9 Tank!

This Memorial Day we’re spending some time with Lt. Steven Cifone and K9 Luke Jacob.

This duo’s only responsibility is the welfare of the department, officers, first responders and even a community in need.

K9 Luke Jacob is a department pup!

“That means when he gets to work, his leash comes off and he does his thing” said Lt. Cifone.

He is there to ease the stress of daily event events and headlines. And now, with the recent tragedy in Texas at Robb elementary School, they are being called into service.

Many officers are deeply connected to what happened 10 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, and Luke Jacob is providing a bit of comfort in only a way he can provide.

Lt. Cifone and K9 Luke Jacob have been requested to visit all the Southington Public Schools to provide relief and comfort.

K9 Luke Jacob is named in honor of a young man, Jacob Perkins, who died by suicide in 2019.

“Jacob Perkins is the reason he’s here, and we wanted to make sure everyone knew why he’s here,” said Lt. Cifone.

“Jacob was 20 years old at the time he ended his life,” said Dawn Perkins, Jacob’s mom. “He had a heart of gold, he really did, and he really truly loved animals. And this would make him happy, truly, truly happy. I just hope people do realize there’s help for suicide. You don’t have to go down the path alone.”

The Jacob Perkins Memorial Fund was created in December of 2020 to benefit the Southington Emotional Support Dog Program or Police K9 Unit.

Cifone found the K9 for Warriors Program, which started a station dog initiative.

WFSB’s Caitlin Francis had a chance to spend some time with this Amazing K9 Duo at the Southington Police Department. See that complete story here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.