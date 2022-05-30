Armed woman sitting outside Hamden apartment complex arrested on drugs, weapon charges

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A call about an armed woman sitting outside of an apartment complex in Hamden led to an arrest on both weapon and drug charges, police said.

Francesca Pisano, 28, of North Haven was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said they were called around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to 655 Fitch St.

Officers said they quickly found Pisano, who had a loaded firearm in her possession. They also said she had numerous bags of suspected heroin that was packaged for sale.

Francesca Pisano had what appeared to be heroin prepackaged for sale, according to Hamden police. (Hamden police)

The firearm was later determined to be stolen out of West Haven.

Francesca Pisano also had a stolen gun from West Haven, police said. (Hamden police)

Pisano was held on $25,000 bond and given a court date of June 15 in Meriden.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.