Bright Spot: Field of Heroes honors service members

(WFSB) - A thoughtfully prepared display was setup in a small Massachusetts town which reflects the meaning behind what day is all about.

It’s a sad thing but also a positive thing, to see so many faces, you can read their stories.

Waving in the wind outside the Swampscott Town Hall is a breathtaking tribute.

Rows and rows of American heroes, who lost their lives in service or to war’s invisible wounds since 9/11.

“It’s really a time to recognize the more than 350 service members and their families who have paid an enormous price for our freedoms,” said Sarah Sweeney with the Military Friends Foundation.

The town tradition is a visual lesson for those still learning the meaning of Memorial Day.

“It feels really special to me because these people who died for our country,” said Tea.

“I kind of want to read all signs because these stories are super important,” said Irina.

“It’s going to be sixteen years September and really it feels like yesterday,” said Jaclyn Raymond.

Jaclyn’s son Jared was her everything.

The 20-year-old Swampscott native gave his life to his calling.

“As a child I had the feeling he was going to be a soldier. When the parades for the fourth he’d dress up as a soldier and have a flag and salute,” said Jaclyn.

“About ten of them here were my personal friends I deployed with numerous times. It’s tough to see but it makes me feel good Swampscott does this,” said Mike Salsgiver with Swampscott Fire.

A heartfelt thank you from this town, for a debt that can never be repaid.

“I think it’s really awesome how we all come together to remember these people,” said Adrian.

“The town has been amazing from the day he passed away until today. Still,” Jaclyn said.

