DEEP divers search for missing swimmer

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation Police are searching for a missing swimmer in Candlewood Lake.

The swimmer went missing after going into the water from a boat.

The boat was not underway at the time of the incident.

Patrol boats and dive teams are actively searching for the missing swimmer.

Danbury Fire, Candlewood Lake Authority, Brookfield PD, Danbury PD, and the CSP Dive Team all assisting.

Boaters are advised to stay of out of the way of the search operation.

