East Haven Police: Juvenile arrested after making threats to students

EAST HAVEN , Conn. (WFSB) - A juvenile was arrested after making threats against students at Joseph Melillo Middle School, East Haven Police say.

According to Joseph Melillo Middle School Principal, Darcie Doyon, the threats were reported to school and police officials on Monday.

The juvenile was arrested following an investigation. According to police, the juvenile cooperated with investigators.

According to East Haven Police, there will be an increased police presence at all East Haven Schools until the end of the school year.

Chief Lennon from the East Haven Police released a statement saying:

“As soon as the Police Department was made aware of potential threats involving Joseph Melillo Middle School, the Police Department immediately launched an investigation which quickly led to a juvenile suspect. After conducting interviews and investigating the matter, it was learned that one juvenile, who is a student at JMMS, was responsible for the threats. Contact was immediately made with the juvenile and their parents / guardians who cooperated fully with the investigation. The juvenile was subsequently arrested and has a court date of 05/31/2022 at the New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.”

The Superintendent of East Haven Public Schools Erica Forti also released a statement on Monday:

“East Haven Public Schools appreciates the swift and detailed work of the East Haven Police Department in identifying the juvenile. We will continue to collaborate and partner with the East Haven Police Department to ensure the safety and security of our schools. We encourage all students to report any threat or concern they may see or hear. Additionally, parents are encouraged to monitor their child’s social media use and activity.”

Principal Darci Doyon also released a statement saying:

Today, it was reported to the administration and East Haven Police Department that an individual made a threat against several students at JMMS. East Haven Police began investigating the incident immediately and were able to identify and arrest the juvenile who made the threat. There will be increased police presence at JMMS tomorrow as with any incident involving threats to East Haven Public Schools. We continue to encourage all students to report any threat or concern they may see or hear. Parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor their child’s social media use and activity.”

