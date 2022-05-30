High gas prices not stopping Memorial Day weekend travel

(WFSB) - It’s a sunny day to end Memorial Day Weekend and many are taking advantage of the nice weather.

Eyewitness News hit the highways to see how drivers were managing being out on the roads despite the high gas prices.

Many of the drivers were not happy with the high gas prices but that did not stop them from hitting the roads.

“However when we went to the gas station just a little early in Connecticut we were really surprised to see how high it’s going to get here,” said Jennifer Sobl.

According to AAA, 35-million people were estimated to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend despite the record high numbers at the pump.

“Some places in New York some of them were like $6 some was $5, some were $4 but they were high, you could tell they switch from like Connecticut, to New York and Massachusetts.”

According to AAA on Friday, Connecticut’s average gas was $4.67 per gallon.

One driver said these prices aren’t stopping his summer plans.

“Uh, I think we will still do it maybe I will buy one less case of beer whatever you got to do to make it work. You still got to get out, you know listen after COVID you got to make the trips this summer,” said David Swenson.

