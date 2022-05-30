Twenty Towns
Memorial Day traffic stats from state police show dozens of DUI arrests, hundreds of crashes

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Troopers said that as of late Sunday night, they made dozens of DUI arrests and responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The Connecticut State Police revealed their traffic enforcement statistics.

They had 4,895 calls for service, helped 419 motorists, responded to 282 crashes, one with serious injuries and three that were deadly, made 32 driving under the influence arrests, and issued 454 citations for speeding and 96 citations for seatbelt violations.

Troopers said they issued 371 citations for hazardous moving violations, which included unsafe lane changes, following too closely, failing to move over, and more.

State police began their heightened enforcement on Friday, May 27 at midnight. It ran until 11:59 p.m., on Sunday.

2022 Memorial Day Weekend enforcement stats:

Calls for service: 4,895

  • Speeding: 454
  • Seatbelt violations: 96
  • Hazardous moving violations: 371
  • DUI arrests: 32

Accidents: 282

  • With reported injuries: 17
  • With serious injuries: 1
  • With fatalities: 3

