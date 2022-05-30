Meriden police make arrest following domestic violence stabbing incident

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made Sunday following a stabbing that turned out to be a case of domestic violence, according to police.

Police did not identify the suspect; however, they said they were called to an address in the area of Camp and Colony streets.

When they arrived, they said they found a victim suffering from a single stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers, detectives and the New Haven state’s attorney’s office learned that the victim and the suspect were involved in an intimate relationship.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that an altercation began between the victim and the suspect,” Meriden police said in a news release. “At one point during the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim one time. It was also learned that there is an active protective order in place, where the suspect is the protected party.”

The suspect was arrested with first-degree assault and interfering with an officer.

The person’s bond was set at $175,000.

“The investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be filed in this case,” police said. “The victim has four active warrants that will be dealt with once the victim is stable and released from medical care.”

Police said they would not release the names of the suspect and victim because the case was domestic in nature.

