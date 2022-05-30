Norwich and East Lyme hold parades for Memorial Day

NIANTIC, (WFSB) - Memorial Day is a day to remember those who’ve sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Communities all over the nation and here in Connecticut paid tribute with services and many, many parades.

Norwich and East Lyme didn’t disappoint parade goers and participants as those communities remembered.

Parade goers lined Broadway before the noon step-off, sitting in the shade and sharing the red white and blue.

“It means many things. The veterans who served gave their life and also honor those in the military serving at this time,” said John Jakubowski, a Veteran.

“This day have a special meaning to you?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Yes it does I have some members of my family that passed away that were in the service and people that are serving now,” said Mary Jakubowski, a veteran.

“It means we’re honoring and remembering those who have serviced our country,” said Peyton.

“Memorial Day is recognizing those who have passed away serving in the military and our country,” said Phylicia Adams of Norwich.

“In the past my son he served and my granddaughter is marching in the parade with VFW,” said Wayne Turley of Bozrah.

At 2 p.m. it was East Lyme’s turn to step off.

Veterans recalled a different time when they served, like Joe Barry.

“A lot of them never came back that can’t sit here and watch this,” said Barry, a Veteran.

“It’s really about the memory those we’ve lost and fought for our country,” said David Kane of Waterford.

As a wreath was placed at the Veterans Memorials, Connecticut National Guard Sgt. Kevin Seery proudly saluted.

“It’s not always just the one weekend. Kind of holiday. This is something we need to remember every day,” said Seery.

