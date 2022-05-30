Twenty Towns
One dead in Norwich motorcycle crash

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after a Norwich motorcycle crash.

On May 29, at 7:12 p.m., the Norwich Fire Department was dispatched for a single motorcycle accident involving a telephone pole.

A passing volunteer firefighter that noticed downed wires. He found the driver, called 911, then started CPR.

The driver was treated on scene for 20 mins before being pronounced dead.

The Norwich Fire Department, American Ambulance, and paramedics responded.

The accident is being investigated by the Norwich Police Department.

North Main Street will remain closed for the accident investigation and pole replacement

