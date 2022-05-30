Sandy Hook Promise youth leaders taking action against gun violence

(WFSB) - The Uvalde community is still mourning after 21 people were killed in a school shooting last week.

People in Connecticut are working to take action against gun violence.

Monday night Sandy Hook promise will be holding a virtual meeting in response to the shooting in Texas.

The town hall event will be led by their National Youth Advisory board, which includes youth leaders from across the state.

Organizers said they will be discussing action, insight and recommendations to end school shootings.

The group says teens and young adults have lived with school shootings their entire lives and they deserve a seat at the table.

The meeting comes as Senator Chris Murphy said there could be a path forward to change federal gun laws.

He’s leading a bipartisan group of senators, discussing proposals from expanded background checks to red flag laws.

Murphy says he believes congress could get at least 60 votes on gun legislation.

“I think there is something dying inside the soul of this country when we refuse to act at a national level shooting after shooting. And I do think there’s an opportunity right now to be able to pass something significant. I’ve seen more Republican interest in coming to the table and talking this time than at any other moment since Sandy Hook,” said Murphy.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to conduct a review of the police response to last week’s shooting.

The DOJ said the goal is to identify best practices to help first responders prepare for active shootings.

