Several state parks close after being filled to capacity

(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed.

The list, as of 11:20 a.m. on Memorial Day, included:

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Midletown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

