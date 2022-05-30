Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Several state parks close after being filled to capacity

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.
Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.(DEEP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed.

The list, as of 11:20 a.m. on Memorial Day, included:

  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Midletown
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Monday highs - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Two hot days ahead, then a big midweek cooldown
Bristol Memorial Day Parade - WFSB
2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades
DEEP's search for a missing swimmer in Candlewood Lake turned into a recovery operation on May...
Search for swimmer in Candlewood Lake now a recovery operation