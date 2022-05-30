Several state parks close after being filled to capacity
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed.
The list, as of 11:20 a.m. on Memorial Day, included:
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Midletown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
