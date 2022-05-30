Twenty Towns
Wethersfield police: Body found in Connecticut River

A body was found in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield the morning of May 30.
A body was found in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield the morning of May 30.
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A body was found in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield Monday morning.

An individual called Wethersfield police around 9:30 a.m. to report the body, authorities said.

“Wethersfield Officers, assisted by the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body and transported it to the Wethersfield Cove,” police said.

Police said the body was female.

The identity and manner of death have not been determined.

Police said the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Malinowski at 860-721-2866 or email robert.malinowksi@wethersfieldct.gov

