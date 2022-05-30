Twenty Towns
Woman from Brooklyn, NY caught with shoplifting device in East Lyme

Shamisha Lee.
Shamisha Lee.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New York was arrested in East Lyme when she was caught with a shoplifting device.

Shamisha Lee, 42, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with illegal possession of a shoplifting device.

The arrest came in the wake of an incident where three suspects were arrested in town. The suspects in that case walked into a store with large bags and also had devices designed to fool anti-theft alarms.

In this case, police said they were called to a CVS on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In light of the recent arrests, a clerk noticed that Lee was carrying a large black bag in one of the aisles and called police.

Officers caught up with her on foot on Hope Street.

They said they found that she was in possession of a shoplifting device.

Lee was taken into custody without incident.

She was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond and given a court date of June 10 in New London.

