17-year-old falls from cliff at Gillette Castle State Park, sustains injuries

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old fell from a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park on Monday.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the 17-year-old male was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with facial injuries.

The 17-year-old is in stable condition according to DEEP.

DEEP EnCon Police, East Haddam Fire, East Hampton Fire, and Chester Fire all responded to the scene.

EnCon Police are currently investigating this incident.

