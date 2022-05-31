State police: 2 dead in Franklin crash

FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a crash in Franklin Monday evening.

State police said the crash happened on Route 32 in the area of Meeting House Hill Road around 7:49 p.m.

A vehicle traveled across the northbound lane and struck a vehicle in the southbound lane, police said.

Jullian Parrilla, 24, of Windham, was pronounced deceased at Backus Hospital.

Andre Wade, 25, of Willimantic, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

One person was transported to the Hartford Hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.

