$369,000 in federal funding coming for children’s mental health care services

Funding is coming for children's mental health services.
Funding is coming for children's mental health services.(ThitareeSarmkasat | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Federal funding for children’s mental health care services was announced on Tuesday morning.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy announced the $368,900 in funding in Rocky Hill at 10 a.m.

The senators joined the CT Council of Family Service Agencies, Inc. (CCFSA) for the event.

The money will go toward early intervention and screening to address what they’ve called a grave youth mental health crisis.

They said that as Connecticut experiences an urgent demand for youth mental health care services, the $368,900 in funding will help CCFSA identify up to 900 low-income children at an elevated risk for mental health disorders and connect the children with the treatment and care they need for free.

