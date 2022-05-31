Twenty Towns
An ice cream shop in Brooklyn makes asparagus ice cream

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - An ice cream shop in eastern Connecticut put asparagus ice cream on its menu.

The Ice Box, located on South Main Street in the Town of Brooklyn, said it makes the ice cream from asparagus grown at Full Heart Farm in Ledyard.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the wildly popular, gotta try it to believe it, ASPARAGUS ICE CREAM!!! 🙌 Back for the...

Posted by The Ice Box on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the wildly popular, gotta try it to believe it, ASPARAGUS ICE CREAM!” the business posted to social media.

The menu item was last appeared at The Ice Box in 2018, it said.

The Ice Box is open year round from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More information can be found on its website here.

