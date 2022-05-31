An ice cream shop in Brooklyn makes asparagus ice cream

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - An ice cream shop in eastern Connecticut put asparagus ice cream on its menu.

The Ice Box, located on South Main Street in the Town of Brooklyn, said it makes the ice cream from asparagus grown at Full Heart Farm in Ledyard.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the wildly popular, gotta try it to believe it, ASPARAGUS ICE CREAM!” the business posted to social media.

The menu item was last appeared at The Ice Box in 2018, it said.

The Ice Box is open year round from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

